Is Rite Aid Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

For many people, pharmacy and other needs don’t stop because it’s a holiday. With that concern in mind, many people may wonder whether Rite Aid is open on Labor Day 2018.

The answer is that Rite Aid stores are generally open on Labor Day. However, some of the pharmacies may have reduced hours, so it’s important to call your local store to check. Store hours vary by location.

“Rite Aid Corporation is also proud to be one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains. With approximately 2,500 stores in 19 states, we have a strong presence on both the East and West Coasts, employing more than 51,000 associates,” the Rite-Aid website says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rite Aid Stores Are Likely to Be Open But Pharmacy Hours May Be Reduced at Some Locations

You can find the store locator for Rite-Aid here. If you search by location, you get a list of stores that offer specific information, such as hours, phone number, and address. The hours of Rite Aid stores vary by location. However, you should call the store location to ensure that the hours have not been reduced for Labor Day, especially when it comes to the pharmacies.

For example, according to MassLive, Rite Aid stores and pharmacies are open in Massachusetts, but people should call ahead to check store hours for individual stores. The same is true in other states.

WRAL-TV reported that most Rite Aid stores are open on Labor Day but that some pharmacies have reduced hours. Thus, the television station also reports that you should call ahead to check with your individual store. WRAL-TV is a television station in North Carolina.

Rite Aid is generally open on many holidays, including on Labor Day 2018, which is a national holiday. Again, as noted, though, you might find restricted pharmacy hours. You can see a list of the holidays that Rite-Aid is open here.

You can find Labor Day deals on the Rite Aid website.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.