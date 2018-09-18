Here’s Why Mario Kart & Toad Are Trending on Twitter

‘Mario Kart’ and ‘Toad’ were trending on Twitter Tuesday morning, but for a very unconventional reason that all ties back to Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump’s penis.

In her new tell-all book, Full Disclosure, Stormy Daniels’ offers graphic details about her alleged affair with Trump.

In one section of the book, she discusses the time Trump’s bodyguard invited her to dinner, which really ended up being an invitation to Trump’s penthouse. She then goes on to say that Trump’s penis was “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

She writes:

“He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool. I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fu**** by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart… it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

By Tuesday morning, the phrase “Mario Kart” was included in over 29,000 tweets, and “Toad” wasn’t far behind with 17,000 mentions. Some joked, “Here I was, innocently thinking a new Mario Kart game had been released.” Others tried to warn fellow Twitter users, writing, “Whatever you do, DO NOT click on the Mario Kart tag.”

Here are some of the top tweets:

*opens twitter*

"Donald Trump's penis is shaped like a mushroom from Mario kart"

*closes twitter*

*sets fire to phone*

*launches phone into fucking pluto* — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 18, 2018

Here I was, innocently thinking a new Mario Kart game had been released. — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) September 18, 2018

It just dawned on me that, at some point this morning, someone is going to have to explain what MARIO KART is to Trump and probably show him pictures of Toad. I would give anything to hear a recording of that conversation. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 18, 2018

Waiting for Trump to have a letter from 65 women saying his penis doesn’t look like the mushroom from Mario Kart. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2018

Just found out why Mario Kart is trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gC5U7DVEMu — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) September 18, 2018

In her book, Daniels says that her affair with the president became increasingly sensitive as he grew closer and closer to winning the presidency. She writes that along with a threat he made, he had her sign a $130,000 hush agreement on the night before the election.

Daniels writes that Trump was never actually interested in becoming president. When former classmates would call her after Trump began to win primary contests in 2016, Daniels says she would respond, “It will never happen… He doesn’t even want to be president.”