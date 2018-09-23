Samantha Davis: Union Pines High School Student Dies Tragically at 17

Samantha Davis, a student at Union Pines High School in North Carolina, died tragically at 17 just after midnight on September 23. The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines reported that Davis died after collapsing while she was running in Charlotte on the morning of September 22. The newspaper says that Davis was known in her community for her “infectious smile and enthusiastic spirit.” Davis passed away at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. The Pilot report adds Davis’ cause of death might have been a heart attack following a seizure. Davis was one month shy of her 18th birthday.

Davis Had Previously Suffered From Epilepsy Following a Softball Injury

In 2016, Davis told the Pilot that she had suffered epilepsy and seizures following a softball injury. Davis was also in the marching band at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina, about 100 miles east of Charlotte. The band said in a post on their Facebook page, “It is with such a heavy heart to say that Samantha Davis passed away shortly after midnight. Please continue to be in prayer for her family in the days to come as well as her band family and cross country family. Thanks so much to everyone who prayed with us all, your comments love and support are immeasurable.”

Davis Had a Pulse But Was Unconscious When She Was Rushed to a Local Hospital

Davis was running in a cross-country event known as the Hare & Hounds Invitational in McAlpine Park when she collapsed. Davis’ mother wrote on Facebook that CPR was performed at the scene. When Davis was taken to the hospital, she had a pulse but was unconscious. Davis was close to the 4k mark at the time, according to a Go Fund Me page that has been set up for her family. The fundraising page says that Davis’ organs began to shut down after she collapsed. It adds that Davis will be a tissue donor. At the time of writing, the page has earned more than $6,000. The stated goal was $2,000. One contributor wrote in the comments, “I cannot express how sorry I am for the loss of your Angel. I was devastated to learn of Samantha’s passing. Reading all of these beautiful notes about her has to be heartwarming as her parents. And although this will be a difficult wound to heal, I truly believe that the number of lives that Samantha impacted will forever remind you that she accomplished so much more in her 18 years than most people do in a lifetime. She will be missed.”

A Local Ice Cream Shop Is Donating Their Tips to Davis’ Family

Rest in peace Samantha Davis. You will be greatly missed by everyone from Union Pines and the impact you’ve made will never be forgotten. ❤️ Take some time to pray for her family and friends to help them through this hard time. #samanthastrong pic.twitter.com/IP2QWUR7M5 — UPHS Spirit Club (@unionpinespirit) September 23, 2018

Rita’s ice-cream in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wrote on Facebook that they are accepting donations for Davis’ family. The shop posted, “Rita’s of Aberdeen will be Accepting Donations & Donating the following week’s tips to the Family of Samantha Davis. Please Keep them In Your Hearts & Prayers & Support them in any way possible!!” The Pilot report says that Davis’ parents, Jon and Rebecca, formerly owned the Rita’s franchise in Aberdeen and now own the Wild Birds Unlimited store in Southern Pines. On the store’s website, it says that Jon and Rebecca Davis have a passion “for nature, the outdoors, and photography.” The family purchased the store in December 2009.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side