Is Sam’s Club Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Sam’s Club is closed on some holidays, but Labor Day 2018 is not one of them. Thus, if you’re looking to shop at Sam’s Club on Labor Day, you’re likely in luck.

What are Sam’s Club’s hours on Labor Day? You shouldn’t expect to find a Sam’s Club open late at night on Labor Day. According to its website, the stores are open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Labor Day 2018. However, it’s always a good idea to call your local store and check before going as sometimes hours vary by location.

You can see a list of Sam’s Club hours for all holidays here.

Sam’s Club has 633 locations in 48 states.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sam’s Club Does Not List Labor Day Among The Holidays Where Its Stores Are Closed

Sam’s Club is not open on every holiday. According to the Sam’s Club website, Sam’s Club is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The site reports that holiday hours may vary in Puerto Rico and in North Dakota. If you’re in those locations, you’re urged to call your local store directly for holiday hours.

Summer’s not over yet! Sample must-have Labor Day eats! See club for sample schedule & availability. https://t.co/mmuSiAKfl7 #SamsClubSamples pic.twitter.com/nG9cGWbawi — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) August 29, 2018

Click here for a store locator with store-specific information on hours and location.

Sam’s Club does not list Labor Day as a holiday where the stores are closed.

“What are the Sam’s Club hours for the holidays? We’re so glad you asked!” the website for Sam’s Club proclaims.

“Here are the holiday hours for the club for the 2017/2018 holiday season. From November 20 through December 23 hours, you can shop the club from 7 am to 9 am, Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, you can shop the club between 10 am and 7 pm. The Clubs will be closed for three major holidays. The dates of the three major holidays are: Thanksgiving (November 23), Christmas (December 25) and New Year’s Day (January 1).”

The History of Labor Day

Honoring those who work hard for the money everyday. Labor Day 2018. #laborday pic.twitter.com/o4OksmD6gI — Intensity Media (@intensitymedia) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

In addition to calling the individual store, you can reach Sam’s Club at 888-746-7726 Monday – Saturday: 7:00 am – 11:00 pm CST and Sunday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm CST.