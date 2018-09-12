Florence Power Outages: What SCE&G Customers Need to Know

After a damaging storm, the big question is ‘When is my power coming back on?’ The lights have not gone out yet but it’s almost certain they will for many in the Palmetto State with Hurricane Florence moving slowly but surely toward the coast.

South Carolina Electric & Gas has been updating its website and sharing on social media the latest information about its plans for restoring power once it goes out. And hopefully, updating communities about when they can expect the lights to come back on.

For some, a power outage is an inconvenience, at best, and for others, life threatening at worst. People who require electrically-powered medical equipment for example would be particularity vulnerable.

And while living without electricity for a few days may be tolerable, for many, power will be out for weeks, federal officials say.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Office of Response and Recovery administrator Jeffrey Byard said without prevarication: “The storm is going to definitely knock out power for days into weeks.”

So, with widespread power outages as a result of Hurricane Florence anticipated, some lasting for weeks as has been reported, here’s what you need to know:

Before it’s Too Late, People That Rely on Electricity For Medical Equipment Must Act Now

#Florence may cause power outages; please make sure you have a backup plan if medical equipment is in use at home. Learn about our White Cross program at https://t.co/5RvQldJkwI or call 1-877-369-4019. Please note: The White Cross program is NOT a priority reconnection program. pic.twitter.com/HQjONlJTWm — SCE&G (@scegnews) September 12, 2018

Most people who use medical equipment in their homes have a back-up plan, SCE&G says, but if not, they should contact the utility for assistance.

Breathing machines like respirators and ventilators, power wheelchairs and scooters, oxygen, suction or home dialysis equipment are all run on electricity (or are charged with electricity).

Called the White Cross program, the utility offers customers who have electrical medical equipment in their home to make plans to “sustain their equipment” during a major storm when an outage occurs. As Florence’s approach is imminent, this should be done sooner rather than later.

Visit the SCE&G Assistance page on its website or call 1-877-369-4019. Please note: The White Cross program is NOT a priority reconnection program.

Here’s How to Report Your Power Outage. Don’t Assume the Utility Knows You’re Without Electricity

The whole block is without power so the utility company knows that, right? Maybe not. Power companies find out there’s an outage when it’s reported.

There’s a number of ways to let SCE&G know you’re without power. If/when the lights go out let them know right away.

With your smartphone visit the website to access your account (if you haven’t registered on the website before do it now and have your account number ready) or better yet, register your phone with them now to report an outage via text message.

The utility will not be dealing with outages on its social like Twitter and Facebook, but both are good go-to places for updates.

The Outage Map is Updated Regularly

The SCE&G interactive, area-wide outage map shows where all the outages are.

It’s also the place the utility reminds people that they need to report their outages: “Is your power out? It is important to report your outage, even if you see outages already reported in your area. Reporting is easy. Just call our automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or you can report your outage online.”

‘When Will the Lights Come Back On?’ How SCE&G Restores Power

SCE&G says it assess and repairs damage to larger transmission towers, power lines, and substations first. It clears “obstructions and repair primary distribution poles and power lines.” And then, the utility says it inspects and repairs

“secondary service drops in residential neighborhoods.” What does that mean? They repair major power infrastructure first and then work their way to your neighborhood.

Folks can also check the status of outages on the SCE&G website here. You don;t need to know your account number, the phone number associated with your account will be enough.