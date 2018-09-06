Shane Colombo: Video Shows Suspects in Northwestern Student’s Death

Chicago police have released a series of photos of three men suspected of being involved in the murder of Northwestern University graduate student Shane Colombo, with hopes that someone will recognize one or more of the men. The surveillance footage was taken Sunday night a block from where the shooting occurred in a parking lot of Bank of America.

According to police, “Colombo was walking near Clark and Howard streets in the Rogers Park neighborhood around 8:25 p.m. when two other men began shooting at each other.”

Colombo found himself caught in the crossfire while waiting for the bus at the 7600 block of North Clark. He was struck by a single bullet that pierced his abdomen. He was rushed to Presence Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The images of the suspects are hard to make out, but police believe someone will be able to identify one or more of the men captured on tape. Colombo, original from Riverside, California, had just arrived in Chicago to work on his PhD in psychology at Northwestern University.

“We condemn this awful and senseless act of violence. This is a terrible loss for our community. We all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones,” a university spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

Those with information on the suspects are told to call detectives at 312-744-8263.