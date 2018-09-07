Stand Up to Cancer Live Stream: How to Watch Live Online

Tonight, from 8pm to 9pm, Katie Couric will host a fundraiser for cancer research called ‘Stand Up to Cancer’. The annual broadcast will feature some of the biggest stars in entertainment. This year, the show will be available to watch on multiple channels, including Wpxn, hbo, logo, lvwel, showtime, destd, smth, cbs, starz, abc, dfchd, bravo, fyi, tnt, esquire, btv, e!, wnywd, freeform, wgnad, epix, dlif, nbc, Wild, Jltv, fxm, ahc, reelz, gac, mtv2, wtxf, fs2.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Stand Up to Cancer on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. The live telecast is will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Hulu.

Philo TV

MTV, BET, VH1, CMT and Comedy Central are among the 40 channels included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Sling TV

MTV and CMT are included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages as well. Meanwhile, VH1 and BET are included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Stand Up to Cancer

Each year, Stand Up to Cancer brings together some of the biggest names in entertainment. First created in 2008, Stand Up to Cancer aims to raise as much money as possible for cancer research.

Some of the biggest names involved in tonight’s show include Bradley Cooper, Kathy Bates, Jason Bateman, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza, David Spade and Keith Urban.

The live telecast will broadcast from Los Angeles, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Hulu.

Three musical performances will take place tonight: 25-time Grammy winner Stevie Wonder, Country Vocal Group Little Big Town, and cancer survivor and 11-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson will all be taking the stage.

Be sure to tune into the live telecast at 8pm ET/PT.