Are Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts Open on Labor Day 2018?

Starbucks is open on Labor Day Monday 2018, as it is pretty much always open. Findhere the page to search for locations near you. Once your results pop up, their store hours for Labor Day will appear as well. That’s how you can see the details on your local Starbucks. Some stores may operate on holiday hours, depending on the owners and locations.

Now, have a look at a couple of the special drinks available for Labor Day as well as the upcoming Fall season. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks stores and other pumpkin products are popping up at stores like Dunkin Donuts for the 2018 season also. Some additional items for the season at Starbucks include the Salted Caramel Mocha, the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Creme, Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, the Almond Croissant, Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Creme, Hot Pumpkin Spice Creme, Maple Pecan Muffin, Apple Cider Doughnut, and the Pumpkin Scone. Today has also reported the added of the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and an Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam.

Dunkin Donuts is open as well, though these stores may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours for today. So, it’s important to call your local Dunkin Donuts store to find out their hours near you. Find here a search option to locate a Dunkin Donuts location near you.

Currently, Dunkin Donuts is offering a variety of menu options as it heads into the Fall season.

In addition to new items on the DD menu, customers now can create their own beverages. For example, create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf. The flavor shots include, but are not limited to, raspberry, caramel, blueberry, coconut, toasted almond, hazelnut, and french vanilla. Pumpkin has also been added to this for several of the items, including the frozen coffees. The flavor swirls, similar to the flavor shots, are made up of choices such as caramel, french vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha. For the frozen beverage items, additional flavor shots are Girl Scouts Thin Mints, Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel, and Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Cookie.

Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts are nearly open on every single holiday. The same goes for most supermarkets as well. This means that Whole Foods, Wegmans, Shoprite, Stop & Shop and other grocery stores should be open, though some may operate on limited hours for the day, depending on the owner and location.

Other restaurants and fast food places that should be open today include McDonald’s, Burger King, Denny’s, IHOP, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Panera, Chik-fil-A, KFC, Taco Bell and Subway, according to The Thrillist.

The Labor Day holiday always falls on the first Monday in September, each year. Next year, in 2019, Labor Day Monday will fall on September 2nd. Many consider Labor Day to be the ending to the summer, but the actual end of summer isn’t until later in the month of September. The autumnal equinox this year, is on Saturday, September 22, 2018.