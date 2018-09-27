Suzanne Matan Is the Blonde Woman Sitting Behind Kavanaugh [PHOTOS]

The blonde woman that you can see sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh during his testimony today is Suzanne Matan, a friend. Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, is the brown-haired woman seated on his left (from the viewer’s perspective.) Seated on his right from the viewer’s perspective, the blonde woman is Matan.

Suzanne Matan Has Been Friends with Kavanaugh Since High School

Suzanne Matan is a long-time friend of Brett Kavanaugh. She went on Fox News, along with friend Julie Devol, to talk about how they signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh.

Matan is from the D.C. area, according to her LinkedIn profile. She said in a Fox interview that she first met Kavanaugh during her sophomore year in high school, when she was attending a private school, and they quickly became friends. She said they stayed pen pals through college and their daughters were born a day apart. They remained close when their daughters ended up joining the same lacrosse team.

“(I) spent many hours on the sidelines talking about old times and getting to know his wife Ashley,” she said.

Matan is on Kavanaugh’s calendar from high school, with a note that says “Go to Grease II with Suzanne.”

"Go to GREASE II with Suzanne." If nothing else, Brett Kavanaugh's calendar is the time capsule you were hoping for today. https://t.co/n2D5R1mdHk pic.twitter.com/t4Gqz8FRR8 — Amy Argetsinger (@AmyArgetsinger) September 26, 2018

She said she didn’t believe the allegations.

“I immediately discounted it. He’s bright. He’s honest. He’s kind. And he’s respectable and so the allegation is something that is completely opposite of the Brett that I knew then and the Brett that I know now.”

The Other Blonde Woman You See from Time to Time Is Laura Cox Kaplan

Another blonde woman who is seen behind Brett Kavanaugh from time to time, sitting next to his parents, is Laura Cox Kaplan. She is the creator and host of the She Said He Said Podcast. She is also a firm supporter of Kavanaugh and has said that she and Kavanaugh have been friends for almost 20 years.

