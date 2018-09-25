Texas Schoolmaster Butch Groves Fired After Cursing Out Michael Avenatti

“You are a fuc*ing douchebag, you lying piece of shit,” the head of an upscale private Texas high school wrote in a Twitter message to Michael Avenatti Sunday evening.

Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer now representing a person with information about alleged sexual misconduct in the 1980’s by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, tweeted Sunday that he had a client with information about Kavanaugh when he received this:

“Meet @butchgroves, the Head of Upper School at The Oakridge School in Arlington, TX. I have never met him before or communicated with him but here is his message to me earlier tonight. The parents of Oakridge must be so proud to have this man teaching their sons and daughters.”

Monday, Oakridge School in Arlington, Texas’ Head of School Jon Kellam posted to Twitter that he just found out and was looking into the matter.

Later Monday, a letter to parents was sent announcing he’d suspended Groves “indefinitely.”

“Dear Oakridge Parents and Guardians,

It was brought to my attention this morning that Butch Groves, head of upper school, sent an inappropriate private message to attorney Michael Avenatti from his personal social media account. I’ve been in contact with Mr. Groves who has admitted to the communication; he deeply regrets his comments and the negative attention brought to the school.

That said, the Oak Ridge school has clear policies in place regarding online face-to-face communications. Oak Ridge employees are expected to maintain respect, dignity and professionalism that is consistent with our mission. Mr. Groves’ his conduct was unacceptable and inconsistent with these policies and standards. I have therefore suspended Mr. Groves indefinitely as we conclude our investigation.

Sincerely,

Jon Kellam

Head of School

The Oakridge School “serves students and families from 36 cities and 15 countries. With 772 bright, college-bound students enrolled in fifteen grade levels, Oakridge offers a full menu of curricular and extracurricular opportunities in a dynamic, student-centered environment.” Tuition and fees for a high schooler cost around $25,000 a year.

Some in the community questioned whether an indefinite suspension was the same as a firing and questioned the need for an investigation.

Avenatti said it was a teaching moment.

“Let this be a lesson to those that believe that they can send abusive messages to me or others without consequence. People are free to engage in spirited debate but if you are abusive, you will be held accountable.”

Avenatti tweeted Sunday shortly after The New Yorker published the account of a second woman who has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, this time from his freshman year at Yale University. He’s not yet named his client but said she has been granted multiple security clearances as part of work done for multiple federal agencies.

“The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible.”

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, requested Avenatti give his office any “relevant information he might have.”

Avenatti responded that he has evidence of gang rapes perpetrated by Kavanaugh, his long-time friend and conservative writer Mark Judge and others in Washington D.C. in the 1980’s.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of attempted rape while the two were high school students in the early 1980’s. Blasey Ford agreed to testify about the sexual assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Then Sunday night, a second woman came forward. Now, Avenatti says he has evidence that Pres. Donald Trump’s pick for the high court was allegedly involved in gang rapes.

Avenatti told Heavy just after midnight he’d be “providing more evidence and information over the next 48 hours” and added that things are going to get a lot worse for Kavanaugh.