Is Trader Joe’s Open on Labor Day 2018? Deals & Hours

Trader Joe’s is open on Labor Day and is keeping normal business hours. Although the stores closed early on the Fourth of July holiday, Trader Joe’s will be open for it’s regular Monday hours, which are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are no “Special Trading Hours” listed on the grocer’s website that are related to Labor Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Is 1 Trader Joe’s Store Closed Today, But it’s Not Because of Labor Day

The only Trader Joe’s store that is currently closed in the Santa Rosa store on Cleveland Ave. in California. The store was forced to close due to wildfires in the area.

Trader Joe’s does close for certain holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

There Aren’t Any Labor Day Specials Going on at Trader Joe’s Today

Many people love shopping at Trader Joe’s because of the super low prices and the great product quality. There are no special deals being offered at Trader Joe’s for the Labor Day holiday. In fact, the grocer doesn’t offer coupons, specials or deals, mainly because the prices are already so low.

“Most supermarket chains put select items on sale every week. But at Trader Joe’s, what you see is what you get when it comes to price, says Jeanette Pavini, a savings expert for Coupons.com. That means you won’t find any Trader Joe’s deals listed in your Sunday circulars. The grocer claims that because it already offers the lowest prices it can every day, there’s no room for sales, specials or coupons,” reports Kiplinger.

Several Other Grocery Stores & Dozens of Restaurants Are Open & Operating Under Normal Business Hours Today

Several other grocery stores are open on Labor Day including, Publix, Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Winn Dixie, and Kroeger’s.

Additionally, the following restaurants are open today: Cracker Barrel, Applebee’s, Chili’s, Old Country Buffet, Five Guys Burgers, IHOP, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse, T.G.I. Friday, and Ruby Tuesday, to name a few.