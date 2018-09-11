The Latest Trump Impeachment Odds [September 11]

In the wake of the shocking op-ed published by The New York Times by an anonymous senior Trump official who detailed a “secret resistance” inside the administration, Trump’s approval rating has dropped into the thirties in several recent polls.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that Trump’s approval rating was just around 36%, while an IBD/TIPP poll reflected the same.

Trump’s marked drop in approval is not good news for Republicans as the 2018 midterms loom. If the Democratic party is able to win a majority of seats in the house, then impeachment for the president would start to look like a real possibility.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s latest odds of impeachment.

Trump Impeachment Odds Over the Last 90 Days

PredictIt odds reflect a 6% likelihood of Trump being impeached by 2018, but a current 46% likelihood of Trump being impeached within his first term, which reflects a 2% increase since September 7.

MyBookie reflects a slightly different story, predicting Trump to be at -500/+300 odds for making it through his first term.

Of course, prediction markets are not polls, and do not reflect an accurate representation of the American demographic. But they do serve as a barometer for at least one audience’s perspective of the administration, which is a valuable angle to add for consideration.

Likelihood That Democrats Take the House in the 2018 Midterms

Currently, FiveThirtyEight predicts there to be a seven in nine chance, or 78% chance, that Democrats will take the house.

Trump Tells Montana Crowd That Impeachment Will Be Their Fault If it Occurs

President Trump speaks on impeachment during Montana rally: "If it does happen, it's your fault, because you didn't go out to vote."pic.twitter.com/OhyVNahJTV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2018

At a Montana rally on September 6, Trump told the crowd, “If it does happen, it’s your fault because you did not go out and vote. You didn’t go out to vote — that’s the only way it could happen. I’ll be the only president in history they’ll say: ‘What a job he’s done! By the way, we’re impeaching him.’”

Trump continued, “This election you aren’t just voting for a candidate. You’re voting for which party controls Congress.”

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 49% of people polled would support Congress if it initiated impeachment proceedings.