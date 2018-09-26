WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference at the UN

President Donald Trump will be holding a rare press conference on Wednesday at the United Nations in New York City to talk about his meetings with world leaders and the “news of the day,” which is expected to include the controversial confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the sexual assault accusations that have been made against him. You can watch live video of the press conference above.

Trump has only held two other solo news conference during his time as president. He has at times appeared alongside other world leaders following meetings, but has not appeared before the media for a full press conference since August 2017. His only other press conference was in February 2017.

