Trump Pumps Fists En Route to 9/11 Memorial

Donald Trump pumped his fists as he arrived in Pennsylvania en route to Shanksville where he will commemorate those lost on 9/11. Trump arrived at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at around 9 a.m. on September 11, 2018. He was greeted by supporters along the airport’s tarmac.

One person who witnessed the action tweeted that the fist pump is being taken out of context, “I saw it live. He was putting his hands up with double fists to the crowd that was there to greet him…you know like to say America Strong but of course, the media and all of you spend so much time suffering from Trump deranged syndrome.” Others have not been so kind:

Yep. Like I just tweeted. This is @realDonaldTrump greeting supporters in Johnstown, PA as they attend a Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville. What kind of President reacts like this? Brave Americans DIED that day. It’s not celebration time. #Trump https://t.co/MQt87SUHBI — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) September 11, 2018

Is the idiot in chief honoring in Shanksville?? He’s an embarrassment to the world. pic.twitter.com/D1LZRXwppx — Sheri Rosier (@SheriRosier62) September 11, 2018

Trump heading to a campaign rally; fuck yeah! No, wait; my bad. This is at a 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, PA for families of those who lost their lives. Swagger vs competence, personified. https://t.co/9uLP16ryoX — Alex Leviton (@AlexLeviton) September 11, 2018

Trump began his day tweeting about a segment from the Fox Business Network, ““We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.” @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs.” On another Fox News segment, Trump tweeted, “New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.” The president then paid tribute to his lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, “Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”

Shanksville became known across the world on 9/11 when United 93 crashed 1.2 miles north of the town after passengers had tried to wrestle control of the plane back from terrorist hijackers. All on board were killed. It’s thought the hijackers were trying to crash the plane into either the White House or the U.S. Capitol building. Those who were lost that day are celebrated by the 93 foot high Tall of Voices, decorated with 40 wind chimes. Trump is the third sitting U.S. president to visit Shanksville on 9/11. He will be joined at the site by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

