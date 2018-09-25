WATCH: Trump Complains That Nobody Gives the US Any Foreign Aid

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly this morning, President Trump said that the United States is going to be taking a “good hard look” at the assistance it provides to countries around the world. President Trump complained that, although the US is the top provider of foreign assistance in the world, America doesn’t get enough back in return.

He said,

” The United States is the world’s largest giver in the world by far of foreign aid. But few give anything to us. That is why we are taking a good hard look at foreign assistance. We will examine what is working, and what is not working, and whether the countries that receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart. We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends.”

Trump said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be heading up an effort to re-examine the foreign assistance that the US grants other nations. He said that from now on, the US will only give assistance to countries that are its “friends.”

Trump’s speech to the United Nations was generally combative and blunt in its tone. The US president began by saying that almost no administration in US history has accomplished as much as his administration. He listed the border wall — between the US and Mexico — as one of his leading accomplishments. He lambasted that Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump also vowed that the United States will never support the UN-linked International Criminal Court, which he said could lead to a breach of sovereignty. He boasted about the US withdrawing its membership in the UN’s Human Rights Council. He also slammed China for its tariff policy and vowed the United States will soon fight back.