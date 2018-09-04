University of Washington ‘Stabbing’: 2 Women Dead

Two women are dead after a “stabbing” in a University of Washington apartment. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack. Fox Seattle reports the bodies of the two women were found on the morning of September 4 after building managers performed a welfare check. The scene is being examined by Seattle Police Department homicide detectives. The King County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death for the two women.

CSI van just arrived and about a dozen homicide detectives on scene of stabbing inside The Malloy Apartments at edge of UW campus. So far police have said a woman has significant injuries. Student who lives there told me mostly students live there. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/1iaPTdpkQc — John R. Knicely (@KnicelyKIRO7) September 4, 2018

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred at 4423 15th Avenue Northeast. Seattle Patch reports that the building is a 123-unit complex that houses students in studio and one-bedroom apartments. The building is known as the Malloy Apartments. The Patch report was the first to refer to the incident as a “stabbing.”

A press release from the Seattle PD says that investigators are “on scene and actively working to determine the circumstances of this case, and whether there are any outstanding individuals involved in this incident.”

After getting this text from my son, a UW student, we find out two women are dead and another has “significant injuries” near UW campus. @KnicelyKIRO7 is on scene at Noon @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/FZV5MlSnVI — Michelle Millman (@MichelleKIRO7) September 4, 2018

According to the website for the Malloy, “Historic charm is just one of the many reasons to call Malloy home. You will enjoy the many benefits of our excellent location across the street from the University of Washington and walking distance to all the happening on “The Ave.” The website says that there are 201 residents in the building and that it is 200 steps to the University of Washington.