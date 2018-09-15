VIDEO AND PICTURES: Herriman Fire

#Wildfire in Herriman. At least one, possibly two structures are destroyed. Winds 25 with gusts over 40 mph causing difficulty in putting the fire 🔥 out. #Redflagwarning ⚠️ in effect. #Fire moving to the north. #UTwx #utahwildfire pic.twitter.com/zit0rVPfp9 — Dan Pope (@DanGood4Utah) September 15, 2018

A wildfire in Herriman, Utah is moving north amid heavy winds. Emergency workers are warning that they are having trouble putting out the fire — officials are evacuating residents from key areas. Meanwhile, a second fire has been sparked near the interstate.

KUTV is reporting that there are two separate fire wreaking havoc in the area today. The first started in Herriman and has already destroyed three homes. The second sparked near the I-80.

Two new fires burning this afternoon. One in Herriman that started about an hour ago has already destroyed at least three homes. The other just sparked near I-80 along the Salt Lake/Tooele Co line. #utwx #KUTV2News @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/w8MjgZfhva — Lindsay Storrs (@lindsay_storrs) September 15, 2018

Unified Fire Authority is responding to a three-alarm fire threatening structures in Herriman.

(Photo: Jessica Hansen)https://t.co/zXSRHjwVoy pic.twitter.com/N8d2Q3rKg5 — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) September 15, 2018

BREAKING UPDATE: Evacuations have been ordered in Herriman after a field fire began burning multiple homes.

https://t.co/33ZW4ZSE2s via @fox13 — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) September 15, 2018

Three-alarm fire burning multiple structures in Herrimanhttps://t.co/t8bRizeD4K — Mindy Hatt (@just5_mtdhd) September 15, 2018

The Fire, The Second One This Week, Started At About 2PM Local Time

This is the second time this week that Herriman has suffered a field fire. So far, officials say they don’t know how the fire, which started out as a 2-alarm fire and then was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire as it spread, first got started. Officials have been going door to door, ringing bells and knocking on doors to alert residents to the danger. They are asking people to leave their homes and go to an evacuation site instead.

Herriman City officials announced a mandatory evacuation for Hi County.

Evacuees are being told to gather at Butterfield Canyon Elementary School (6860 Mary Leizan Ln, Herriman).

UPDATE: Evacuees in #HerrimanFire should meet at Butterfield Canyon Elementary School (6860 Mary Leizan Ln, Herriman). More images coming in now from that fire. pic.twitter.com/szZC0EcCK3 — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) September 15, 2018

Reports on social media said that the air quality throughout the area was very poor, because of the billows of black smoke from the fires. Butterfield Canyon was finally chosen as the evacuation zone because the air quality was far better.