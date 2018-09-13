WATCH: Hurricane Florence Waves Crash Through a Home in North Topsail Beach, NC

Hurricane Florence has not yet officially landfall, but the intensity of the storm is already being felt by those who live along the Carolina coastline.

Powerful waves and storm surges have already begun as of early Thursday afternoon. One such example can be seen in the video below, in which a home on the coastline of North Topsail Beach is recorded being destroyed by waves.

Watch it below:

WATCH: Huge waves and storm surge already doing damage to homes. One wave crashes into home in North Topsail Beach, N.C., and knocks down interior wall. Latest online story: https://t.co/KUTm54m5Ns #HurricaneFlorence Video courtesy of Brandon Clement/LSM pic.twitter.com/DkheQnILe6 — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence might have since been downgraded to a category 2 hurricane, but that shouldn’t fool residents into thinking that the coast is clear, so to speak. There are still expectations of gale-force winds, intense rainfall and storm surges that could travel as far as two miles inland, according to Eyewitness News.

Topsail Beach (along with the rest of Coastal Pender County) in North Carolina is currently under a Hurricane Warning by the NWS, as well as warnings for rip current and for flash floods through the weekend.

The Week’s Forecast for Topsail Beach, NC

As part of the North Carolina coastline, residents of Topsail Beach should prepare for hurricane conditions through the weekend. Here’s the week’s forecast by NWS:

This Afternoon: Tropical storm conditions, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Tonight: Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday: Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 75. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.