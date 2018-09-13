LIVESTREAM and VIDEO: Fires in Lawrence and Andover, MA

A series of gas explosions caused dramatic fires and billowing smoke in Lawrence and Andover on Thursday afternoon. Emergency workers hurried to evacuate residents from Andover as the fires, thought to be caused by a gas main explosion in Lawrence, spread. As of early Thursday evening, firefighters reported that they were fighting around 50 fires in the Lawrence-Andover area; officials estimated that there were 25 to 30 fires in Andover and at least 18 active fires in Lawrence.

Authorities in Andover ordered residents to shut off their gas, and officials across the area instructed people to leave their homes if they smelled any gas. Massachusetts State police said they were evacuating residents from any neighborhood where there was a gas odor; police added that it is too soon to determine the cause of the fire. News reports said the fires and explosions were due to a high pressure gas main.

There are no details available about injuries, but the mayor of Lawrence has confirmed that some people have been transported to the hospital already.

You can watch a livestream of the dramatic, horrific fires right here on YouTube:

You can also watch WSVN’s livestream of the fires on Periscope, here.

You can watch the fires in Lawrence in this video:

BREAKING: Multiple buildings on fire in Lawrence, MA — this after State Fire Marshall is said to be responding to gas main issues in the area. pic.twitter.com/KaA8R4b130 – @ChrisNWBZTV — Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@SMcK17) September 13, 2018

Video here (via snapchat) shows residents evacuating and responding to the fires:

#BREAKING: New footage from Lawrence / Andover, Massachusetts where residents are evacuating due to home explosions and house fires (via Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/yQdongoSP7 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 13, 2018

Here’s another video, showing an explosion on Market Street in Lawrence:

Lawrence MA.

Gas explosión, múltiple houses on fine. This one is on Market Street pic.twitter.com/beHML8Sq9j — julissa (@jliss1979) September 13, 2018

Here are the evacuation orders and locations for Andover residents:

Andover evacuating residents to Senior center 30 Whittier Court. North Andover evacuating residents to Middleschool 495 Main Street — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

You can see a burning home in North Andover, here:

One of many active fires in the area right now, this home on Herrick Road in North Andover is very involved. There is a ton of smoke pouring from the roof and windows. A neighbor tells me no one was home @EagleTrib pic.twitter.com/71lYNFg6S2 — Kiera Blessing (@kierablessing) September 13, 2018

You can also see the fires’ locations on this map: