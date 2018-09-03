Walmart & Target Hours on Labor Day Monday 2018

Walmart and Target are both open for business on Labor Day 2018 and are each offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. For Walmart, most stores should adhere to their normal Monday hours, but it’s important to make sure of exact times, so you should call your local Walmart if you plan on going to the store late in the evening today. To check out your local store hours for Walmart, find here the Walmart “store finder.” And, to have a look at the online Labor Day Savings for Walmart, you can find some of the biggest deals here.

As for Target, its holiday schedule runs different than Walmart, but Target is definitely open today. According to Saving Advice, the holidays on which Target is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (limited hours), Black Friday (extended hours), Christmas Eve (extended hours), and New Year’s Eve.

Many retail stores and restaurants are open on Labor Day, but one large chain that is reported to be closed is Costco.

When it comes to gas stations, many stations, including 24-hour establishments, are open for the holiday. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station, though. Some lesser known, free-standing gas stations may choose to close for the holiday.

If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, most restaurants are still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Labor Day, without a doubt. However, some may incorporate a holiday schedule, so be sure to check in for shortened hours, just in case.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Labor Day 2018 include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. You can find a Rite Aid near you, here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays, so, it’s important to check with your local establishments, while others are closed. With the holiday, some states have their liquor stores all closed. Meanwhile, other states, like Massachusetts, have their state liquor stores open, as reported by Metro.