WATCH: Anita Hill Testimony Against Clarence Thomas Nomination Video

Today, Christine Ford is testifying about allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But this isn’t the first time in recent history that a woman has testified about a Supreme Court justice nominee. In 1991, Anita Hill accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment and testified about her allegations publicly.

You can watch Hill’s opening statement below.

Watch her full testimony in the two videos below.

Thomas had been her supervisor at the United States Department of Education, and he was nominated by Geoge H.W. Bush — and ultimately confirmed. There had been little opposition to Thomas until a private interview between Hill and the FBI was leaked to the press. In October 1991, she testified in publicly testified hearings that she had been sexually harassed. She said he had asked her out repeatedly, she refused, and then he discussed sexual subjects with her at work, including talking about his own anatomy.

Orrin Hatch implied that Hill was working with lawyers and interest groups to destroy Thomas’ chance at a nomination. And Thomas said he considered Hill a friend, and her allegations were hurtful and he no longer believed things would work out just because he did his best. Hill passed a polygraph test, but Thomas did not take one. Meanwhile, Hill’s credibility was also questioned.

Thomas was ultimately confirmed.

Vice put together a video of the most outrageous questions that Senators asked Hill. You can watch it below.

