WATCH: Barack Obama’s Eulogy at John McCain’s Funeral (FULL VIDEO)

Former president of the United States Barack Obama gave a heartfelt eulogy at Senator John McCain’s funeral this morning.

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” Obama said in a statement upon the news of McCain’s passing on August 25th.

“But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

President George W. Bush also delivered a eulogy at the funeral, which was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. this morning at 10 a.m.

“We never doubted we were on the same team,” Obama said.

According to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Barack Obama and Bush received phone calls in April asking if they’d consider giving eulogies at McCain’s funeral when the time came. Both immediately agreed.

McCain fought for unity in his last days, and wanted it reflected at his funeral. He touched on this in his goodbye statement to the American people: