WATCH: Ben Jealous vs. Larry Hogan Debate [FULL VIDEO]

The one and only debate between Democrat Ben Jealous and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has concluded. It was actually recorded earlier at 11 a.m., but it wasn’t broadcast until tonight. If you missed the debate, don’t worry. You can rewatch the full video of the debate in Maryland Public TV’s YouTube video above or at this link.

The debate was held at the Maryland Public Television studios in Owing Mills, Maryland. The panelists were from The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, and WMDT-TV. The moderator is Jeff Salkin of MPT. At one point, Jealous’ campaign vetoed the Herad-Mail reporter, but then later rescinded the veto saying that they had to do it because of how the “entire debate panel selection process” had worked, Herald-Mail Media reported.

Planning for tonight’s debate was full of controversies and pushes and pulls between the two candidates as they tried to determine just how many debates they would have. At first, Jealous wanted five debates and Hogan wanted two. But they just couldn’t reach an agreement on anything but one debate. Then things got a little crazier when Hogan’s campaign released emails that made it look like Jealous only wanted one debate, but Jealous’ campaign insisted this was misleading and out of context, WBAL-TV reported.

With so much angst preceding the debate, you definitely won’t want to miss the one debate that the two campaigns were able to agree to have.

The election is November 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also participate in early voting from Thursday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See a full list of precincts and polling locations here.