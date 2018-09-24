Ben Jealous vs. Larry Hogan Debate Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Tonight is the one and only debate between Gov. Larry Hogan and Ben Jealous, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. Everyone’s going to be talking about this debate, so you’ll probably want to watch it as it airs. You can watch the debate in the video above from Maryland Public TV.

The debate will air tonight, Monday, September 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern. But the debate isn’t actually happening at 7 p.m. Eastern. It already happened early today at 11 a.m., The Baltimore Sun reported.

You can also stream the debate using the PBS and MPT Anywhere app, which lets you watch MPT locally produced shows on your computer or mobile devices. Works with iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Android TV. See details here.

The debate was held at the Maryland Public Television studios in Owing Mills, Maryland. The panelists were from The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, and WMDT-TV. The moderator is Jeff Salkin of MPT.

This debate certainly hasn’t been without its controversies. Early on, Jealous was publicly pushing for five debates and Hogan agreed to two. But then there was a standoff, and neither side could settle on when the debates would happen or just how many would occur. In the end, they could only find common ground on one debate — tonight’s debate that was taped earlier and is airing tonight. A number of voters wish there were more debates because they aren’t sure how the two can cover all the salient topics in just one hour.

But things got more controversial from there. After tonight’s debate was first announced, Hogan’s campaign released emails between his campaign group and Jealous’ group that made it look like Jealous only wanted one debate, WBAL-TV reported. But Jealous said those emails were misleading and out of context.

This wasn’t the only controversy, however. At one point, Jealous had vetoed a Herald-Mail reporter from attending the debate. His campaign later rescinded that veto, saying it only happened because of how the “entire debate panel selection process” had worked, Herald-Mail Media reported.

The election is November 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also participate in early voting from Thursday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See a full list of precincts and polling locations here.

