Beto O’Rourke & Willie Nelson Rally Live Stream: How to Watch the Concert Online

Tonight is the Willie Nelson-Beto O’Rourke concert and rally that’s taking place outdoors, at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. The event starts at 8:15 p.m. Central, and Beto takes the stage around 10 p.m., with Willie Nelson then singing after Beto speaks to close out the event. This is the first event Willie Nelson has headlined for a political candidate, so there’s a huge amount of interest. At least 11,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook that they plan to attend. Scroll to the end of this story to see a live stream of the speech Beto is giving at a different festival earlier today, before Willie Nelson’s event.

But if you can’t go, you can still watch the event. Here’s how.

O’Rourke’s campaign plans to make a live stream available on its Facebook page. So just click here around 8:15 p.m. Central to start watching the event.

When an actual live stream video begins, we will update this story with the video stream itself and include it here for you to watch. That way, you won’t have to leave this page in order to watch the concert and rally.

The schedule for tonight has the event starting at 8:15 p.m. Central, Leon Bridges singing at 9:30 p.m., Beto speaking at 10 p.m., and Willie Nelson closing out the event.

Willie Nelson hasn’t been shy about his approval for Beto O’Rourke. In fact, he brought O’Rourke onstage with him during his Fourth of July picnic, just a few months ago. But his announcement about tonight’s rally outraged some of his Republican fans. Many of his fans shared their anger on social media. Nelson’s publicist responded with a press release. The statement said, in part: “My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto and we share his concern for the direction things are headed. Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”

Before tonight’s rally, Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at a different event: the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival. He will be speaking at the festival at 7 p.m. Central and then heading straight to the Willie Nelson concert afterward. If you’d like to watch Beto O’Rourke speak at the Texas Tribune Festival while you’re waiting for the Willie Nelson concert to begin, you can watch at the link here. Or just watch the stream below: