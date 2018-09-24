How to Watch Brett Kavanaugh’s Fox News Interview Online

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, have spoken out in public for the first time in the wake of sexual assault allegations from multiple women over the last week.

The interview is set to air at 7 PM EDT on Monday evening on the Fox News Channel, during ‘The Story’ with Martha MacCallum.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Kavanaugh interview.

How to Watch Brett Kavanaugh’s Interview on Fox News

Brett Kavanaugh tells Fox he will keep fighting for confirmation in defense of "my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 24, 2018

Preview

Fox News has already shared small segments from the interview, which was pre-recorded to the air date this evening. To MacCallum, Kavanaugh can be seen saying in the clip, “What I know is the truth, and the truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Kavanaugh has repeatedly and categorically denied the claims laid against him, in particular the one by Christine Blasey Ford, who will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to testify about the letter she wrote to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) earlier in the summer, in which she claimed Kavanaugh attempted to rape her while they were both in high school.

Kavanaugh said during the Fox News segment, “I was never at any such party. The other people who alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party. A woman who was present, another woman who was present who was Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend has said she doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life.”

Kavanaugh also asserts during the interview that he was a virgin in and after high school, though it’s unclear how that would nullify the claims made by Ford that he attempted to rape her, but didn’t. Similarly, Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh tried to push his penis into her face, not that he had sex with her.

Kavanaugh said that he was a virgin for “many years thereafter” his time spent at Georgetown Prep. “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter … The girls from the schools I went to, and I, were friends.”

When MacCallum pushed for clarification, Kavanaugh further asserted that he was a virgin throughout his undergraduate years, as well, and that he only lost his virginity many years after he graduated from Yale.

Kavanaugh also confirmed that he has no intentions to withdraw his nomination from the Supreme Court, and that he will soldier forward through to the Senate Judiciary Committee final vote. “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said.