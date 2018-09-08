WATCH: Wig-Pulling & Shoe Throwing Scene Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting it lit at fashion shows . pic.twitter.com/BTTPv6M9Su — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 8, 2018

These videos purport to show Cadri B and Nicki Minaj mixing it up and TMZ reported Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Show party Friday night at the Plaza.

It’s reported both female MCs were at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party when, TMZ reported, “Nicki was with her crew at a table, when Cardi ‘aggressively approached the table,'” according to eyewitnesses.

The tabloid reported Cardi said, “Let me tell you something,” lunged toward Minaj and was stopped by security and then pulled off a red platform shoe and chucked at her nemesis. It missed. “As for Nicki we’re told cool as a cucumber. She didn’t even flinch,” TMZ reported.

Meanwhile Page Six who was there said it was a lot more than a shoe toss.

“There was a major scuffle between rival rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj at the swanky Harper’s Bazaar Icons fashion week bash at the Plaza Friday night. The wild skirmish included hair-pulling and shoe throwing.”

The pair, decked in black tie gowns, were walking off the red carpet when they crossed paths and things came to blows. “It was bad,” said a source. “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took of a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard.” Cardi was then led into another room while Nicki was held back with security in front of her. “There was a giant fist full of hair on the floor. One of Cardi’s assistants came and grabbed it and took it with her.” As for the shoe? Sources tell us someone from Nicki’s camp was heard saying “keep it.” Summed up another source, “Wigs pilled, Cardi carried off.” A source said that “Cardi was escorted out… She has a knot on her forehead from getting hit.”

Reaction was swift and fierce in the Twitterverse.

“Who throws a shoe at a Harper’s Bazaar party? Can’t wait for the next #QueenRadio?”

With some people literally feet away during the melee.

Cardi took to Instagram to take issue with myriad Minaj missteps but went off when she alleged Minaj has referred to her child and questioned her parenting skills.

“But when you mention my child, you choose like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all that’s your fucking off of work too hard and come too far to let anybody fu*k with my success!!”

Minaj posted to Instagram too, it appears, just minutes after the melee. She does not address the event. Or maybe she does.