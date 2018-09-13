Hurricane Florence Live Streams: Watch Live Video of Landfall in North & South Carolina

Hurricane Florence is already nearing the coasts of North and South Carolina, and some areas are seeing storm surges and tropical force winds already. We have a collection of live streams that you can watch as the hurricane approaches, taken from web cams and videos in the Carolinas. According to the NOAA, the hurricane’s center is expected to approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, and then move over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina tonight and Friday. The first video above is from the Washington Post, which periodically shows beach cam views from the Carolinas. Continue reading to see more videos and web cam live streams in the region that you can watch as the hurricane approaches. Live streams may go down periodically as the storm approaches, so we will continue looking for new streams as that happens.

Tracking & Multiple Web Cam Streams

This first set of live streams include tracking the hurricane and streams with multiple web cams. This first live stream periodically shows web cams in North Carolina along with a live tracker. However, the stream may also periodically not show anything as the cameras are adjusted.

This next stream shows multiple live web cams of beaches and other locations in the hurricane’s path:

Live Streams & Web Cams from North & South Carolina

And in this section, you’ll find a selection of individual web cams and streams from different parts of North and South Carolina. First, a live stream from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League’s Pelicam on Charleston Harbor:

Next up is a webcam off the Carolina coast where you can watch Florence move in:

And here is a webcam with views of the North Carolina landscape. This is from the Wilmington Tower cam in the Morhead City area:

Underwater Camera:

A shark cam from off the North Carolina Coast is below.

In the Outer Banks area, here is a video of the Avalon Pier, showing the Stonefish BeachBar in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina:

And next is a video from the Outer Banks showing a live web cam from Twiddy & Company Realtors, from the beach of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Next you’ll find a North Topsail beach cam, provided by Tornado Alley Video. This is from storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski on the Outer Barrier Islands of North Carolina to the mainland.

And here is a live stream from Sunset Beach Marsh, from the Sunset Inn, in North Carolina:

Local News Live Streams

If you want to stay updated on local news reports while watching these live streams, here is one from Fox 46 Charlotte:

This is a developing story.