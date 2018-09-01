WATCH: George W. Bush’s Eulogy at John McCain’s Funeral (FULL VIDEO)

Former president George W. Bush gave a heartfelt eulogy this morning at Senator John McCain’s funeral that was held at the National Cathedral in Washington. Former presidents and dignitaries have been honored there since 1901, most recent being former President Gerald Ford’s funeral in 2007.

According to CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Barack Obama and Bush received phone calls in April asking if they’d consider giving eulogies at McCain’s funeral when the time came. Both immediately agreed.

McCain fought for unity in his last days and wanted it reflected at his funeral. He touched on this in his goodbye statement to the American people: