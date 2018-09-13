Watch: Hurricane Florence From Space [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

The International Space Station, NASA, and even an astronaut from Europe have been sharing images of what Hurricane Florence looks like from space. And the images are both stunning and scary.

Alexander Gerst is a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut. In 2014 he spent six months on the International Space Station for ESA’s Blue Dot mission. He is now back in space on his second mission called Horizons where he will take over as Station commander for Expedition 57. Alexander is a geophysicist and volcanologist.

And, he took photos of Hurricane Florence from space and warned America, people living on the coast of the Carolinas in particular, to evacuate because the storm is a monster.

“This is why the big picture matters, and listening to the official evacuation orders. These two photos are the same – just cropped differently. Please stay safe down there!”

“Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.”

“Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.”

NASA posted, “What do hurricanes look like from space? It depends on how you look! We have satellites, cameras aboard the @Space_Station and other instruments all working together to give us a big picture view of storms like #HurricaneFlorence.”

On the NASA Tumblr page, the agency is providing a singular view of the massive storm heading for the Carolinas.

The International Space Station said Thursday morning that “cameras outside the space station captured new views of a somewhat weakened #HurricaneFlorence at 6:56 a.m. EDT Sept. 13 as it neared the U.S. Eastern seaboard. According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence is moving northwest with winds of 110 miles an hour.”

Around 1.8 million people on the coastline and immediately inland in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were told to evacuate. Not everyone has.