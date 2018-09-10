How to Watch Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’ Online

Tonight is the premiere of Jim Carrey’s Kidding at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand (available on-demand as soon as it airs). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Kidding was created by Dave Holstein, and stars Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener. Jason Bateman is an executive producer on the show. The series marks the second collaboration between director Michel Gondry, and Carrey, who worked together on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In a recent interview with Vox.com, Gondry was asked how he got involved in the project. He explained, “I was asked. I think Jim wanted to work with me again, and I wanted to work with him again…We talked first on Skype, then we met, and we were both excited by all the possibilities that the show was offering: how his character would be complex, and how we could play with his acting and the duality between the happy Mr. Pickles and the tortured Jeff Piccirillo. I met Dave, and we immediately got along and started. It was very quick, very efficient.”

The half-hour comedy series follows Carrey’s Jeff, who’s known as Mr. Pickles on the daytime children’s television show he hosts. When his personal life begins to fall apart, Jeff finds that his work puppets can’t get him through the rough times. He must learn how to cope in these new and difficult circumstances.

Be sure to tune into the premiere of Kidding Sunday night, September 9, at 10pm ET/PT>