WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing (Day Two)

Today marks day two of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Yesterday was full of surprises when 70 protestors were arrested as some members of the committee tried to postpone Kavanaugh’s confirmation by stating they had very little of his resume to vote on. “90% of the documents we haven’t seen. We wouldn’t hire an intern, sir, on only 90% of their resume,” Senator Cory Booker said to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

“All the documents we have add up to more than we’ve had on the past five Supreme Court nominees,” Grassley said in response.

“This is shaping up to be the hypocrisy hearing,” Senator Graham mentioned, “and that’s hard to do in the Senate.”

Kavanaugh didn’t yield to the pressure applied by Democrats to postpone the hearing. He closed yesterday’s session with this statement:

Over the years, I’ve ruled sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for criminal defendants; sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses; sometimes for environmentalists and sometimes for coal miners. In each case, I have followed the law. I do not decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I’m not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.

Watch the highlights from yesterday’s hearing here:

Watch the full coverage of yesterday’s hearing here