WATCH: Police Chase Possible Murder Suspect in Los Angeles

Police in Los Angeles chased a possible murder suspect along Interstate 405 in the San Fernando Valley for more than an hour on September 5, 2018. The vehicle in question was a black truck, with two people inside. The passenger was the possible murder suspect, and police believed he was armed with a gun. The chase reportedly began in the neighborhood of Chatsworth.

Around 5:30 p.m. local time, the truck exited the freeway and was forced to slow down in a more congested area. Police were being cautious and keeping a safe distance, even when the vehicle had to slow in a parking lot, in case the occupants of the vehicle were armed.

Around 6 p.m. local time, the chase had moved into the Santa Monica area. The driver was reportedly communicating with police on a cellphone.

The vehicle came to a stop around 6:10 p.m. outside a grocery store. The driver exited the truck first, with his hands in the air. Police had him walk backwards toward them, then lay on the ground with arms outstretched. The passenger, who reportedly was the murder suspect, followed suit peacefully. Officers cleared the truck first before putting the suspects in handcuffs. The two men were then separated to be questioned.

Another Chase in Los Angeles in July 2018 Resulted in the Death of an Innocent Bystander

LAPD has confirmed that Trader Joe’s manager Melyda Marciela Corado, 27, was killed by police gunfire. Cops were trying to apprehend Gene Evin Atkins, who had allegedly shot his grandmother before getting in a car and taking off with a 17-year-old girl https://t.co/c5eZMeMF59 pic.twitter.com/ECwKyytfpb — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 24, 2018

Officers were reportedly being cautious in order to avoid a repeat of a tragic shooting that happened in July. In that situation, suspect Gene Evin Atkins was accused of shooting his grandmother before leading police on a high speed chase. As ABC7 reported, police said the suspect fired gunshots at police through the back window of the car. He then crashed into a pole outside a Trader Joe’s store.

As officers approached the car, Atkins fired his weapon again. Two Los Angeles police officers fired back, hitting Atkins in the leg. But one of the officer’s bullets also hit a woman who had been exiting the Trader Joe’s store. She was identified as 27-year-old Melyda Marciela Corado, a store manager. She was killed. The police department confirmed that the fatal shot had come from an officer’s gun.