WATCH: Police in Grand Rapids Cuff an 11 Year Old African American Boy

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan drew their guns on an 11 year old African American boy before asking the boy to kneel and putting handcuffs on him. You can see the video here.

The video shows police cars with flashing lights surrounding a boy, who is slowly backing up with his hands on his head. You can hear a police officer giving the boy orders. His tone is friendly but the orders are decidedly unfriendly. “Go ahead and stop there,” he said. “No, keep your hands on top of your head, bud. Just drop down to your knees for me, okay? Alright.” Police then come up behind the boy and handcuff him.

As the camera moves in on the boy, you can see — and hear — that he is crying. The police explain to him “Someone called and said that a black male subject about 13, wearing red, walking with a black male in a black shirt, had a gun in his hand. We’re just going to get you patted down real quick and make sure you don’t have a gun, okay?”

The Boy’s Mother Says Her Sons Were Just Walking to Little Caesar’s With a Family Friend When Police Stopped Them

Juanita Ligon is the mother of five children, including Martrell Coston, the boy in red who was handcuffed on video. Ligon told local media that Martrell and his twin brother Martrez were walking to Little Caesar’s to get pizza; they were accompanied by a 17 year old family friend. Ligon said a police officer stopped the three boys and then, according to the boys’ estimate, within seconds six or seven police cars pulled up. You can see the police cars in the videos. The police officers then ordered each boy to walk backward toward them with their hands in the air, according to Ligon.

All three of the boys were handcuffed and searched. No guns were found, so police released the twins to their grandfather, who lived just a few blocks away and had been called to come to the scene.

The Boys’ Mother Wants the Police Officers Fired for Traumatizing Her Children

Police said they were looking for a 13 year old dressed in red who was believed to have a gun. But Ligon said that officers told her they believed that the 13 year old in question actually had a BB gun.

In any case, Ligon said that she felt the police officers used excessive force. She said her sons were “traumatized” by the experience and that she was planning to put them in counseling. She said that she felt especially upset because, prior to this incident, her son “had a positive image of police.”

“We have two (non-Grand Rapids) officers in our family, so we have a good rapport with police,” Ligon said. “My sons had a good bond with police and a level of respect for them, which is broken now and I can’t fix that.”