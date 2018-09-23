Free Half-Size Salad With Any Purchase at Wendy’s (With App)

There’s a lot that you can find on Reddit if you search.

One of the best places to go for all of your fast food needs is the fast food subreddit r/fastfood. When looking through the subreddit you can find product reviews, questions, and product leaks.

According to Reddit Wendy’s has released a new free product through their app. One time only you can get any free half-size salad with any purchase when bought through the app. That shouldn’t be a very hard thing to accomplish as they’re selling Frosty’s for less than $1 right now.

Get your Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad, and pair it with a cool Limeade. pic.twitter.com/IqcMtl5kB1 — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 23, 2018

You are not limited to one salad and can pick any salad on the menu as long as it’s a half-size. The salads you can order include favorites such as the Harvest Salad, the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad, and the Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad, but the Harvest Salad seems pretty good.