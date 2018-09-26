WATCH: Racial Slurs Spark Hispanic Heritage Night Brawl at Wrigley Field

A racial slur sparked a brawl during Hispanic Heritage Night at Wrigley Field Monday night, according to several videos shared on social media following the fight.

The incident began following the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Pirates. The game featured specially priced tickets, which included t-shirts saying “Los Cubs,” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Part of bleacher fighting. pic.twitter.com/5i0p8PwhsN — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

Danny Rockett, who hosts a Cubs podcast called The Son Ranto Show, began videotaping the incident. The video shows at least a half-dozen people in the melee as the fight unfurled, with several people trying to pull them away apart. The scene unfolded in the left-field bleachers about fifteen minutes after the game ended.

A woman can be heard shouting “Stop it! Stop it!” while the fight continues. “He hit me in the face!” one man can be heard saying, while another keeps yelling “What’s up bitch.” Cubs security guards attempted to separate the groups throughout the fight.

Another fan appears and yells multiple times, “There’s no fighting in the bleachers!” — to no avail.

In a second video, one man is seen shouting “you threw the first punch,” while another man holds him back. He then starts shouting racial slurs at the man a few rows up on the bleachers, before he realizes he is being records and lunges at the man holding the camera, shouting “don’t record me!”

“Dudes were racist,” Rockett said in a tweet Monday night. “Didn’t see the first punch. But I saw the 3rd-56th.”

You can watch the video below. Be warned, the language used is graphic and may be offensive to some viewers.

Have at it then. pic.twitter.com/M6FdtanK4Z — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

When asked on Twitter what started the fight, Rockett responded with one word: “Racism.” However, when the Sun-Times reached out to Rockett for comment, Rockett said, “I really don’t know. Probably just drunks going back and forth. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary really until it was a melee.”

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said that nobody was forthcoming about who started the fight, but all parties involved were removed from the stadium. The fight broke out shortly after the game ended, and nobody planned to press charges.

“We don’t know the nature of what caused the fight, but both parties were escorted out,” Green said.

He also said that the Cubs “have zero tolerance against fighting and insensitive language and behavior,” and police informed both parties that they are not welcomed back to the stadium for 2018.

Green denied a claim that security took the “white people’s side,” but did admit that the security guard who told Rockett that he couldn’t keep filming was wrong, and that fans are allowed to film inside the stadium.

One of the individuals involved in the incident is an Indiana National Guard soldier, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Indiana National Guard, according to ABC Chicago.

The statement reads: “The statements made by this individual are not in keeping with the Army Values, and they do not reflect the views or beliefs of the United States Armed Forces, and specifically, the Indiana National Guard. We take these types of situations very seriously, and the conduct of this individual is unbecoming of a service member. The Indiana National Guard is conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the details surrounding this incident.”

