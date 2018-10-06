Amy Schumer Defends Emily Ratajkowski for Not Wearing a Bra

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were both arrested during a protest of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC on Thursday. The two women were among the hundreds who stormed the Capitol building and refused to leave a restricted area. Capitol Hill police arrested them, along with many others.

Now, Schumer says, Ratajkowski has been taking a lot of heat on social media — not because she was protesting Kavanaugh, but because she was wearing the wrong clothes while she demonstrated. And it’s true — Ratajkoski fans have taken to twitter to complain that the supermodel wasn’t wearing a bra when she was arrested. You can see some of their tweets here:

You better start wearing your bra or soon you'll have to move your tits to button your pants. — Terry Conner (@wvRenegade60) October 5, 2018

You would hope she had the breeding to wear a Bra??? Guess not — Merry Morris (@merrymorris10) October 5, 2018

Schumer Said Emily Had ‘Sacrificed Herself’ by Getting Arrested and Should Not Be Attacked with ‘Toxic Energy’

On Saturday, Schumer evidently got fed up with all the criticism that Ratajkowski was getting for her attire. So the actress tweeted out a long statement defending her. Schumer wrote, sarcastically, “In the ‘what to wear when being detained for 4 hours on an 87 degree day after a 2 hour march’ handbook. Bras aren’t recommended.”

Schumer also wrote, “Emily sacrificed herself fighting to protect women’s right to choose what they do with their own bodies. How about we show her the same courtesy and direct some of that toxic energy to the people who deserve it.”

She added, “Your comments are synonymous with saying what a woman wears insights [sic] bad behavior. Have you written three furious tweets to, I don’t know, maybe someone who sexually assaulted someone? I’m gonna guess no. You reserve your rage for the victims or a beautiful woman you’re threatened by.”

Schumer Also Slammed Fox News, Calling it ‘Sheer Fiction’

Stop telling me how to dress or what to do with my body, thanks. As @naomirwolf puts it, I’ll wear whatever I want to OUR revolution. pic.twitter.com/5N6kyIu692 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 6, 2018

Schumer wrote, “if you actually listened to Dr Ford and then listened to Kavanaugh, you would have no doubt. That’s why it’s called a hearing. So you can hear. But you didn’t. You put on your Fox News which is sheer fiction and made up your mind.”

Schumer added that during the arrest, she herself was not wearing a bra either.