Amy Schumer Defends Emily Ratajkowski for Not Wearing a Bra

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were both arrested during a protest of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC on Thursday. The two women were among the hundreds who stormed the Capitol building and refused to leave a restricted area. Capitol Hill police arrested them, along with many others.
Now, Schumer says, Ratajkowski has been taking a lot of heat on social media — not because she was protesting Kavanaugh, but because she was wearing the wrong clothes while she demonstrated. And it’s true — Ratajkoski fans have taken to twitter to complain that the supermodel wasn’t wearing a bra when she was arrested. You can see some of their tweets here:
Schumer Said Emily Had ‘Sacrificed Herself’ by Getting Arrested and Should Not Be Attacked with ‘Toxic Energy’
On Saturday, Schumer evidently got fed up with all the criticism that Ratajkowski was getting for her attire. So the actress tweeted out a long statement defending her. Schumer wrote, sarcastically, “In the ‘what to wear when being detained for 4 hours on an 87 degree day after a 2 hour march’ handbook. Bras aren’t recommended.”
Schumer also wrote, “Emily sacrificed herself fighting to protect women’s right to choose what they do with their own bodies. How about we show her the same courtesy and direct some of that toxic energy to the people who deserve it.”
She added, “Your comments are synonymous with saying what a woman wears insights [sic] bad behavior. Have you written three furious tweets to, I don’t know, maybe someone who sexually assaulted someone? I’m gonna guess no. You reserve your rage for the victims or a beautiful woman you’re threatened by.”
Schumer Also Slammed Fox News, Calling it ‘Sheer Fiction’
Schumer wrote, “if you actually listened to Dr Ford and then listened to Kavanaugh, you would have no doubt. That’s why it’s called a hearing. So you can hear. But you didn’t. You put on your Fox News which is sheer fiction and made up your mind.”
Schumer added that during the arrest, she herself was not wearing a bra either.
Why are so many women obsessed with forcing OTHER women to keep their breasts lifted, smoothed and hidden behind at least 2 layers of fabric?
It’s exactly like forcing one another to cover their head/faces, in the more primitive cultures still with us.
Breast-shaming is women-on-women bullying.
Women – complicit in keeping women down.
What do you expect from a gender that grow up believing they are princesses, and still feel the need to paint their faces daily and surgically puff up their lips and breasts until they resemble circus freaks.