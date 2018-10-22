Amy Schumer Announces Her Pregnancy Via an Instagram Story

Amy Schumer is pregnant, per a report by Jessica Yellin on an Instagram story that Schumer posted in relation to the 2018 midterms.

On Monday, Schumer posted a photo of her and her husband, Chris Fischer, photoshopped onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She wrote, “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

On Yellin’s Instagram story, she first said,“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise. So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

On the next slide, Yellin shared a list of all of the political candidates Schumer is endorsing for the 2018 midterms, and at the bottom, a little bit of personal information from Schumer, as well: she is pregnant.

LOOK: Schumer’s Pregnancy Announcement Hidden at the Bottom of Her List of Endorsements for the 2018 Midterms

Schumer seemed to confirm that the news was legitimate by posting about that story on her own Instagram feed, along with the photoshopped picture of her and her husband onto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bodies, which you can see below: