10 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Maybe you remember that big metal lunch box and thermos your grandpa used to carry to work, with sandwiches carefully wrapped in wax paper. We still have one at my house because it is kitschy and cool. But today’s best lunch boxes for adults have come a long way from those days.

Now, they’re amazingly diverse, and custom designed to exactly fit your lunch needs. So whether you’re taking lunch from home to save money, just because it tastes so much better, or because you’re on a very specific meal plan, there’s a grown up lunch box for you.

Insulated lunch boxes top our list, because they really fit any adult and, if you use a blue ice pack, you don’t have to fight for fridge space at work or someone quietly snatching your snacks when you’re not looking. Next up, we look at some cool bento lunch boxes for those of you who love to have everything perfectly compartmentalized.

Then, we’ll finish up with an emerging lunch box trend, meal prep lunch boxes. These come with very specific components allowing you to prep, measure and eat exactly what’s on your meal plan. These specialty boxes can even be ordered with the specific number of containers you need – get one with three or one with eight. Count these as one step closer to diet success.

If you’re more interested in insulated lunch bags, or simply want to carry a super cute tote to work, we get it. I love carrying anything adorable, and there are tons of cute lunch bags that fit the bill. There are even bento boxes and lunch backpacks for the little kids on your list, but this group of lunch boxes is all about you.

Adult lunch boxes have to do serious work. They need to keep things cold and hot. They need to stand up to daily use. And they need to be space efficient, so you can pack as many containers and extras as you’ll need, along with water bottles, or shaker bottles for smoothies and protein shakes.

Whether you’re you’re a teacher headed back to school, a CEO being mindful of your health, or you simply love making and taking your own yummy lunch, being prepared with a great adult lunch box, and a delicious meal, will leave you more time to take a walk, smell the fresh air and get your daily dose of sunshine. Here are our 10 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults.