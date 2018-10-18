Beto O’Rourke Town Hall on CNN: How to Watch on TV or Live Stream

Beto O’Rourke will be on CNN for a nationally televised town tonight, appearing without opponent Ted Cruz. Just two days earlier, Beto and Cruz faced off in a local debate. CNN originally intended the town hall to involve both candidates, but now Beto will be on CNN by himself. Read on to learn more about how to watch the town hall live.

CNN had originally offered the town hall to both candidates, but Cruz declined the offer. Cruz later contacted CNN and said he would agree to the event if it was a debate instead of a town hall. O’Rourke’s campaign did not agree to the change in terms.

Here are the letters from Cruz and CNN:

Per letters from Cruz campaign: Cruz still wants to turn CNN’s Thursday town hall with O’Rourke into a debate, and CNN says it would oblige if O’Rourke agrees pic.twitter.com/iMTA0vX47j — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 16, 2018

Town Hall Time: You can watch the town hall starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central.

TV Channel: The town hall will be broadcast live on CNN. To find what channel CNN is on for you on your cable or satellite network, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CNN is on in your region.

Live Stream Options: It’s not known as of the time of publication if a YouTube stream will be available for this event. However, CNNgo subscribers can watch a live stream through CNNgo’s apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV. Subscribers can also watch on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Watching the next day: If you’re not interested in watching the town hall live, you can catch it later on Demand from your local cable system, or on CNN mobile apps or the CNNgo platform.

Dana Bash will be moderating tonight’s town hall, which will be hosted at the McAllen Performing Arts Center in McAllen, Texas.