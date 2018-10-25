25 Best Birthday Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

If you've got a birthday girl who loves to create in the kitchen, this KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard. It's among the most requested gifts for anyone who loves to bake, but this tool can do so much more. The six quart stainless steel bowl can accommodate huge batches of cookie or eight loaves of bread dough without missing a beat.

It comes with a burnished Powerknead spiral dough hook, burnished flat beater, wire whip, and pouring shield. With a 575 Watt motor, she could literally mix concrete with this baby, although we'd recommend against it. The beauty of this essential tool is the myriad of attachments (12 actually) she can get to go with it, enabling her to spiralize veggies, custom grind meat, or shred a block of cheese in seconds.