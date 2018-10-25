25 Best Birthday Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (2018)

Birthdays are the perfect time to really celebrate the lady in your life. From foodie and fun, to the most requested, most loved, and most delightful, check out these totally splurge-worthy Best Birthday Gifts for Her.
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
If you've got a birthday girl who loves to create in the kitchen, this KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard. It's among the most requested gifts for anyone who loves to bake, but this tool can do so much more. The six quart stainless steel bowl can accommodate huge batches of cookie or eight loaves of bread dough without missing a beat.
It comes with a burnished Powerknead spiral dough hook, burnished flat beater, wire whip, and pouring shield. With a 575 Watt motor, she could literally mix concrete with this baby, although we'd recommend against it. The beauty of this essential tool is the myriad of attachments (12 actually) she can get to go with it, enabling her to spiralize veggies, custom grind meat, or shred a block of cheese in seconds.
Pure Wool Pashmina Shawl
Wrap your lovely birthday lady in colorful and cozy style. This beautiful large pashmina shawl is made from lightweight Australian wool, and measure 96 by 43 inches. It's a wonderful accent over a single color dress, and looks beautiful over the shoulders of a coat. Fringed ends add an elegant detail, and this shawl is so versatile, she can wear it as her wrap on summer evenings.
With 16 colors and patterns to choose from, it will be hard to pick, but you can look for a combo of her favorite colors and know she'll be delighted with this gift. They're so popular in fact, they're Amazon's Choice in this category. Just in case your birthday girl prefers solid colors, versus bold patterns, this cashmere pashmina shawl is also lovely.
If you're the world's worst present wrapper, you could gently fold these large shawls and put them in this adorable birthday box that comes complete with a tag, tissue and ribbon.
sixthreezero Women’s Step-Through Hybrid Cruiser Bicycle
Lots of ladies would love to ride around their neighborhood, to the coffee shop, or on beautiful urban pathways. This hybrid cruiser is made for adventure. A 7-speed Shimano external hub allows for a wide range of riding - from leisure to long distance commutes. Front and rear handbrakes make for a safer ride, allowing her to brake quickly when necessary.
- The stylish, curvy frame features comfy dual-spring saddle, matching fenders and rear rack for optional baskets and panniers. The wide whitewall semi-slick tires provide a cushioned, stable ride for easy rolling. Get this cutie in yellow, green, navy or teal and in either 24 or 26 inch frame sizes.
- A sweet front handlebar bike basket would give her the flexibility to stop at the farmers' market or grocery when she's out for a spin.
Motiv Ring FitnessTracker
Sleek and super strong, the Motiv Ring is the latest wearable technology to keep track of her fitness. This cool tracker is clad in titanium and is virtually impervious to water, harsh chemicals or anything else she might get her hands into. It’s one of the smallest fitness trackers available, but this ring doesn’t sacrifice functionality for size. It tracks activity, sleep and heart rate all while masquerading as fashionable jewelry.
Using the Motiv Ring app, she'll get a daily snapshot of her health information including activity including her heart rate, steps, distance traveled, calories, sleep, resting heart rate, and her progress on daily and weekly goals. It's a clever little gift that signals your commitment to celebrating her many healthy birthdays to come.
Just in case a ring's not her thing, you could also get her the clever Bellabeat Leaf, which can be worn as a necklace, bracelet or brooch.
KindNotes Glass Keepsake Gift Jar of Friendship Messages
- We all have good days and bad, but when her day's a downer, this sweet jar of inspirational notes can be just the kind of pick-me-up your lady needs. With 31 inspirational messages to be opened each day of the month, or any time she needs a lift, they're a unique way to brighten her days. Even better, she'll always think of you each time she opens one.
- Another fun favorite is this set of sticky notes from Knock Knock that give her the chance to leave cute and quirky messages to kids, friends and co-workers. This cute pack features six designs, with 40 notes per pad. That means she'll be spreading the love far and wide.
- Knock Knock also has a wide variety of snarky nifty notes, which if you've got a lady with an edgy sense of humor, might totally tickle her fancy on her next birthday.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Just like Kleenex has become synonymous with any kind of tissue, Keurig is the brand women think of when it comes to K-cup single serve coffee makers. This Keurig Classic gives her the perfect excuse to take a coffee break and enjoy a delicious cup of steaming hot java that's as strong as she likes.
This Amazon best seller brews three different cup sizes and automatically shuts off after two hours without use. It has an easily refillable water reservoir, and the fact that it's rhubarb red is another winner. Ladies love red! At a killer price that's less than $90, this birthday surprise will be a welcome addition to her every day. Don't forget to get a selection of K-cup coffees so she can start brewing immediately.
Sterling Silver London Blue Topaz Birthstone Ring
Birthstone jewelry makes a very personal gift for the lady on your list, and this stunner is a prime example. With a 7.10 carat London blue topaz set in an elegant sterling silver cathedral mount, this birthstone ring is perfect for a November birthday girl. It's amazing that you could find a gemstone ring this impressive for under $100.
If you're not sure of your lady's birthstone, find a month by month list from the American Gem Society right here. Intrigued by the notion of birthstone jewelry for someone special? You can find all our favorite birthstone rings, along with some history and gem theory here.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa
Skip the iPad and head straight for the Fire HD 10 at a third of the price. This versatile tablet has an amazing high definition screen with over two million pixels that makes streaming shows and movies, playing games and searching the internet a beautiful thing. Stereo speakers and Dolby audio add to the fun because your birthday girl can just ask Alexa to play the birthday song (or almost any other song for that matter) and this tablet immediately responds with quick access to Amazon music.
Alexa can check your local weather and news, tell jokes, and act as your personal assistant. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, Android apps, Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify, and more. Be sure to get her a protective cover that acts as a stand, which makes using her Fire hands free easy peasy.
Ariat Women’s Round Up Rylan Cowboy Boots
Our Review
For a slightly lower heel and some cool contrasting whip stitching, she might also love these Abilene Cowgirl Boots.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Our Review
- With smart sensor navigation, it seamlessly navigates from hard surface floors to carpets, while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. This smart vacuum works with Alexa, so you can control it with the touch of a button or the sound of your voice. While it's definitely one of the more affordable options in the category, if you want to go for the gold standard robot vacuum, we'd recommend the top rated iRobot Roomba 960.
Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
Our Review
Corkcicle makes a classic tall insulated tumbler in 16 and 24 ounce sizes, as well as an insulated 25 ounce canteen.
14K Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings Set
Our Review
The 18 inch necklace is carefully strung and double-knotted on silk thread and affixes with the finest quality 14k gold clasp. The bracelet measures 7.5 inches and has a matching gold clasp. These creamy gems measure 7-8mm in size, but you can get them as large as 9-10mm, for about twice the price.
Maui Jim Canna Cat-Eye Polarized Sunglasses
Our Review
These pretty glasses have a moderate cat eye shape, so they look stylish and sexy. These come packaged perfectly with a tropical print microfiber bag to keep them protected, and a faux bamboo hard case so she'll never worry about them getting crushed in her car or purse.
If you're on a budget, but you still want to give her some seriously stylish glasses that also have killer optics and a variety of cool color combinations, we'd totally recommend the SPY Spritzer Cat-Eye Style Sunglasses.
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Soft Boyfriend Cardigan
She can slip into complete cozy comfort with this 100 percent cashmere boyfriend cardigan from Lark & Ro. Perfect to toss on with jeans and a tee, or great for workwear, this sweater will quickly become her favorite accessory. It's made of cashmere, which means it's extra warm, but without any bulk. Cashmere is actually eight times warmer than sheep's wool. The longer length is especially flattering on every body type. If your birthday girl is more of a pullover type, this soft slouchy turtleneck cashmere sweater is a comfy and affordable option.
Blue Q Women’s Funny Socks
Our Review
Flieks Three Piece Spinner Suitcase Set
Our Review
The 360 degree spinner wheels ensure she'll avoid arm and shoulder strains while running through airports. This luggage is made of UV resistant materials that can withstand both high and low temperatures, so they'll last for years. Another cool feature is that they all fit inside one another for super simple storage. Get her some Smart Luggage ID tags to keep track of her bags, without divulging personal details on a regular luggage tag.
Bormioli Rocco Lock Top Jar Set
Our Review
This three-jar set includes small, medium and large square jars with an airtight bail and seal closure, to hermetically seal out air and moisture. If your lady is the crafty sort, add some tiny chalkboard stickers and a chalk pen so she can customize each creation she shares with someone else.
Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger Chair
Our Review
- The sleek and modern arched design ergonomic and comfortable, plus it keeps her up off the ground and out of the path of ants and spiders. It's constructed with a powder-coated metal frame, water-resistant PVC-coated polyester cushions, and a 46 inch canopy, so it's built to last outdoors.
Make her birthday space even more comfy with a matching pop up cooler table that keeps ice and beverages cold for up to six hours.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote
Our Review
The navy and white exterior features the popular MK logo print with adjustable double top handles for comfort. It has tons of storage space for all her necessities including an outside snap pocket with six credit card slots, an inside zip pocket, and an inside keychain to keep her from fumbling when her hands are full. The top has a zipper closure meaning her wallet and tablet are secure.
A matching Michael Kors wallet would be a fun addition to this special birthday gift idea.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
Our Review
With plenty of space for a candle and her readers, this caddy simply slides over the edges of the tub. It also comes with a matching bamboo soap dish she can slip into a tub corner too. It comes in a lighter shade as well as gray.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
Our Review
If you think she'd prefer a more spa like experience, the NURSAL Foot Spa Massager with Heated Bath uses rollers, bubbles and heated water to relax tired feet. The simple digital temperature control means she can make it as warm or cool as she'd like with the touch of a button.
In case her neck is where she carries the most stress, check out our list of favorite neck massagers here.
14k Gold Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Our Review
PURE Essence of Luxury Spa Gift Basket
Our Review
This kiwi scented basket includes everything a girl could want. With shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, body lotion, bath salts and a sisal sponge, your birthday girl will be on her way to bubbly bliss. If kiwi's not her favorite scent, this fruity fun bath set also comes in melon, pear or lemon scents as well.
Women’s Short Brown Merino Sheepskin Aviator Jacket
Our Review
An asymmetrical front zipper leads to an oversized collar that can be worn in several ways, from casually open to snuggled up to keep her neck warm. Front zip pockets offer safe storage for all her essentials, and the cuffs and jacket sides are both belted. Princess seaming means she'll get a shapely fit without bulk, and we love that this cutie comes in sizes from XSmall to 4XLarge, which means you can easily fit your birthday girl.
We also love this gorgeous Grey Toscana Shearling Sheepskin Flying Jacket because unlike Merino shearling, Toscana offers a more traditional fur collar look. It comes in the same awesome array of sizes.
Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils
Our Review
Naturally, you'll want to get her a nice diffuser to go with them. We highly recommend the VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser because of its unique shape, pretty wood finish and glowing light, as well as the fact that it does a great job of delivering those healing scents, and it has an auto-shutoff when the water runs out.