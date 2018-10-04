Boston-Area Colleges on Lockdown Amid Confusion

Multiple Boston-area colleges were placed on lockdown amid mass confusion on the afternoon of October 4. The colleges affected so far are Simmons College, Boston Latin, Emmanuel College and MassArt in Boston. Students are being told to “shelter-in-place.”
Just before 3:00 p.m., Emmanuel College’s official Twitter tweeted out, “Police activity near Boston Latin School. Shelter in Place. This is not a drill. More information to follow.” At 3:13 p.m., WBZ’s Lisa Hughes reported that the all-clear had been given at Simmons College. Hughes said that police were investigated reports of a loud bang that occurred somewhere in the region.
All of the schools affected are located in the Fens area of the city. WCVB reports that overhead images show that students were seen leaving Simmons College in single file and that at least one armored police car.
There have been no reports about any shots fired or any injuries.
