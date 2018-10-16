Boston University Police Have Ordered Everyone at Boston University to Shelter in Place

BUPD is issuing a shelter in place for all buildings in and near the Kenmore Square area. Please stay inside and… Read More at https://t.co/uZs8W5XOdr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) October 16, 2018

Authorities have ordered people in all the Boston University buildings to shelter in place, following reports that a man who may have a gun is at large in the Kenmore Square area. Boston University police said they were looking for a white male with a beard and curly hair, wearing a long-sleeved shirt. Earlier, authorities said that the man was spotted on the Green Line and then running through the tunnels near Kenmore Square. Police were also searching the Barnes & Nobel bookstore in Kenmore Square. The shelter in place order was first issued for just two buildings, 610 Beacon St. and 481 Commonwealth Avenue but was expanded to include all the buildings near and in Kenmore Square after police expanded their search for the unnamed man.