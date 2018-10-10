Storm Chaser Brett Adair’s Truck Hit By Storm Surge

People across the country are worried about storm chaser Brett Adair and his crew, as he was right in the thick of the storm when Hurricane Michael made landfall at Mexico Beach near Panama City. Reports have emerged that Adair’s truck might have been hit by a storm surge during Michael’s landfall. His wife has confirmed that the last time she spoke with Adair, he was safe, but she asked for continued prayers and positive thoughts. Here is what we know so far about what happened to Brett Adair.

Viewers who were watching Adair’s live stream life said that his car floated away after it was hit by a storm surge as Michael made landfall. Now they’re worried about him and hoping fervently that he and his crew are OK.

Brett Adair's car is floating away in storm surge from #HurricaneMichael. They abandoned the vehicle and "climbed a house to safety" about 15 minutes ago. No idea where or how they are doing: https://t.co/d5ef1JEpEx pic.twitter.com/Is3xpX66Jz — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) October 10, 2018

Reports indicated that he and his crew abandoned the vehicle and were climbing a house to get to safety. But it’s not clear what happened after that. With a storm as strong as Michael, it would be tough right now to get communications out to the public.

People across the country took to social media to ask for prayers for Adair:

Adair himself has not yet checked back in publicly. However, his wife Rachael Adair wrote on Facebook that Brett was safe the last time she spoke with him, but she asked for prayers and positive thoughts to keep coming their way.

She wrote: “I’m getting tons of messages, text and calls. Thank you for the prayers. Brettis safe last I spoke with him. Keep them coming. I have people coming to be with me. Things happen to even the most experienced chasers. So lets keep things positive cause I do have kids in here and tbh 2 of then won’t hesitate to get ugly back and that’s the last thing I need right now.”

Destiny Alexis Curtis, who works for the Adairs, also asked for prayers and good vibes to be sent to the family:

Here is a video that Brett Adair shared earlier, from the heart of the storm, when they abandoned the vehicle, leaving so many people worried:

Bret Adair is a meteorologist and storm chaser with Live Storms Media. He was previously a field meteorologist and storm chaser for Fox 6 WBRC-TV.

We will update this story when more details are known.