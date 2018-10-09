Burke High School Stabbing: Male Student Stabbed Female Student

Video from inside Burke High School, where a reported stabbing led to a lockdown of the school: https://t.co/Pnd6PE3tMk pic.twitter.com/yUdIXZ6S6e — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) October 9, 2018

A stabbing has been reported at Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald’s Alia Conley tweeted that “a male student stabbed a female student.” Conley added that the weapon has been recovered and the male student is in custody. Conley also said that the rest of the school is secure.

KETV reports that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time on October 9. The school has been placed on lockdown. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the male student cut himself. The incident occurred in the school’s ROTC room. The World-Herald reports that both students have been taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergen Mercy and are in critical condition.

LIVE coverage right now on @KETV of stabbing at Burke High School. KETV has a crew in the building and they are part of the active lockdown with students. pic.twitter.com/J3OsXLglkd — James Wilcox KETV (@JamesWilcoxKETV) October 9, 2018

On October 4, it was reported that authorities were investigating a threat being made against Burke High School by a former student. According to U.S. News & World Report, there are 2,108 students enrolled at the school along with 125 teachers.

Students at Burke High School tell me they are slowing dismissing classrooms after incident at school that caused it to be put in lockdown. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/ueOkkWVMRs — Megan Hahn (@meganhahnTV) October 9, 2018

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

