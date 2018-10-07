California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [October 7]

Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of October 7, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

As you’ll note, one of the fires getting the most attention is a new fire in Solano County that can be seen in Danville. This fire is not yet on CAL FIRE’s map, as of the time of publication, but is listed below. In fact, you’ll note that the majority of the active fires on CAL FIRE’s map are actually no longer listed as active on Inciweb’s site.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later. This map includes a major incident summary for the day.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 7. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of October 7

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Danville Fire / Solano County Fires

A brush fire in Solano County was noted on October 7, and smoke could be seen in Danville. However, the Danville Police Department noted on Twitter that there were no active fires in Danville, although a red flag warning is in effect.

DANVILLE PD: Smoke in the area is from Solano Co. fire. No active fires reported in our area. Red Flag warning remains in effect. https://t.co/TrPTXB5HcB — Pat Frost (@pfrostamis) October 7, 2018

The Solano County fire is not yet on CAL FIRE’s map. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. Pacific in Vacaville near Interstate 505 and Midway Road, and briefly caused the freeway to be closed, Patch.com reported.

Thirty minutes, another fire was reported on Branscombe Road in the Suisun District, and the road between Branscome and Walters Road is closed.

Delta Fire

The Delta Fire is 63,311 acres and now 100 percent contained according to Inciweb, even though it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. This and the Hirz fire have been declared 100 percent contained, though there may still be some minimal behavior and visible smoke.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2:

Unofficial emerging fire report for #EagleFire – details may be especially uncertain.

~10mi S of Shaver Lake, California. ~29mi ENE of Fresno, California. May be incorrect. Consult officials for safety info. Disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/2KY8C6FGyy — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) October 3, 2018

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire is 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Keenbrook Fire

According to CAL FIRE, this fire was off Cajon Blvd. and Kenwood Ave. in Devore (San Bernardino County.) The fire is 53 acres and 95 percent contained. There are no mandatory or voluntary evacuations in place.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Widespread rain helped get the fire under control. Evacuation warning notices have been lifted. Trail and wilderness area closures remain in effect, although road closures have been lifted.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 82 percent contained as of September 28, which is the last time that Inciweb updated its information on the fire. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this fire daily anymore because of the long time before full containment will be reached.

Wilson Fire

This fire is at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. One outbuilding was destroyed in the fire’s initial stages, but no fire growth was reported later. Evacuations were lifted.

