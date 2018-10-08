Where Do I Vote in California? Where Are the Closest Voting Stations to Me?

If you live in the state of California, you can use the state’s polling locator to find the polling place closest to you. Voter registration for California has a deadline of October 22, 2018, so you also need to make sure that you’re registered to vote prior to that date, otherwise you’ll have trouble getting your vote in on November 6.

To find your polling place, you can also text vote to 468683, or call (800) 345-VOTE (8683).

To register to vote, you can apply online for the state of California. What’s more, California is one of the select states in the United States that allows “early voting,” meaning that you can cast your ballot earlier than November 6.

How to Vote Early in California

Iowa & California: Early voting begins today! Election Day starts now https://t.co/QfkRZQQ3On — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 8, 2018

If you’re registered to vote in California, then you might be eligible to vote early, starting October 22. You’ll have to check with your county election office to find out if early voting is an option in your area- you can find that information here.