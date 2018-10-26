Cesar Sayoc Was a Male Stripper But Not a Chippendale

The man suspected of sending mail bombs to prominent Donald Trump critics across the country previously worked as a male stripper. Cesar Sayoc said on his now-deleted LinkedIn page that he worked as a promoter for the Chippendale male stripper organization as a promoter, as well as being a promoter for a burlesque show in the Miami-area. While on his Facebook page, Sayoc said that he was employed by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. NBC News reports that Sayoc was not employed by the hotel. The Seminole Tribe said in a statement that Sayoc was not a registered member.

Sayoc, 56, was arrested on the morning of October 26 in Plantation, Florida, without incident. He has denied sending the mail bombs and has requested a lawyer, according to NBC’s Tom Winter. Sayoc’s various social media pages, which have not been deleted, showed that he is a passionate Donald Trump supporter and was a critic of the Democratic Party and liberal causes.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Ohio event promoter Tony Valentine said that Sayoc had previously worked for him. Valentine described Sayoc as a “big muscle head” who “wanted to be a professional wrestler.” Valentine added, “He really couldn’t find his niche in life, and I guess he found it now. Back in the nineties, he was running around from Minnesota to the Carolinas to Florida. He was like a gypsy. He would show up and do an individual act and leave. He was dancing for a guy out in Oklahoma, too.” Valentine said that Sayoc’s career as a stripper was over saying, “He’s like 900 years old now. I wouldn’t hire a 50- or 60-year-old stripper.”

The Chippendales put out a statement denying that Sayoc ever worked for them. TMZ reports that Sayoc actually worked for Gold Productions, a company that has been sued multiple times by the Chippendales for infringement. In 2014, TMZ says that Sayoc had a judge approve his out-of-state job travel, that job was, Sayoc said, with the Chippendales. The organization maintains that he never worked with them.

Sayoc’s cousin told NBC News, “[Sayoc’s] been in the strip clubs since he was 22, that was his life. He was a male dancer and he wanted to be a wrestler. He was taking steroids. He was all buffed up… He was built like a rock.”

