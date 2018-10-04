WATCH: Conor McGregor’s Barclay’s Bus Brawl

Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation last April at the Barclays Center in New York after he and a group of supporters attacked a bus with several large objects, smashing out a window and leaving a UFC fighter injured.

An confrontation at UFC 223 Media Day in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center shows the lightweight champion picking up a dolly and throwing it through the window of a bus carrying a group of other UFC fighters. You can check out video of the incident below.

McGregor was allegedly trying to get at UFC 223 main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov because the Russian had been involved in a hotel altercation with fellow fighter and friend Artem Lobov. According to CBS, McGregor tried to stick up for Lobov, a close friend, and apparently loaded a private jet with a group of friends and flew to New York to confront Nurmagomedov.

The incident came shortly after UFC President Dana White announced that McGregor would be stripped of his 155-pound championship belt, which he won at UFC 205 in November 2016. White also announced that the winner of the UFC 223 main event between Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway would receive McGregor’s belt.

After a profanity-laced tweet directed towards the UFC, McGregor and a group of supporters arrived at Barclays Center in New York to interrupt the UFC 223 press conference and began attacking the bus.

According to multiple witnesses, McGregor ran into the arena’s loading dock and began hurling objects at the bus, which was taking a group of UFC fighters to a nearby hotel, ESPN reports. In a video posted by TMZ Sports, McGregor is seen lifting a dolly and throwing it into one of the bus windows.

McGregor, accompanied by about 10 others, “threw a hand truck at a bus, causing an injury to an individual on the bus,” Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department, said.

In the video below, one of McGregor’s crew can be heard shouting “hey, open the f–king door,” while people on the bus shout “what the f–k is wrong with him,” as McGregor is seen grabbing a metal bin and attempting to throw it at the bus.

According to Sports Illustrated, “reporters on the scene revealed that McGregor and his entourage threw chairs, trash cans and barricades towards buses that were full of fighters, including Nurmagomedov. Michael Chiesa suffered a laceration on his forehead, affecting his availability.”

Nurmagomedov commented on the altercation, telling MMAFighting.com that he didn’t want McGregor to go to jail and would rather settle their issues fighting.

“To be honest, I don’t want [McGregor] to go to jail. We have to fight. If we have to fight, let’s fight. Send me location. Please, we have to fix this. Me and you. One-on-one. You want 10-on-10? OK.”

He continued: “I give his whole team slap and no one say anything. He come with media, with cameras when I’m alone. Of course I want to go outside, but they don’t let me leave the bus. He knows this.

After they finishing attacking the bus, the Irish fighter and his entourage sprinted to an SUV and fled the scene.

McGregor eventually turned himself in to the police, according to a police spokesman. The police had earlier said that McGregor was a “person of interest” in the matter and that they wanted to question him.

McGregor was led out of the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn for a court appearance after he turned himself in, according to video posted by New York’s WNBC. You can view video of him being led out of the precinct below.

He eventually accepted a plea deal in July after making another court appearance at Kings County Courthouse in Brooklyn. The court agreed to drop both felony charges against McGregor, and in exchange, McGregor pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The plea allowed McGregor to keep a clean record and his travel visa in tact.