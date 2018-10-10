Corey Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Babysitting while black, the parents said of the incident that had their two kids, who were in the care of a friend and youth mentor, followed and then questioned by police to see if they were okay.

It’s another in a seemingly endless parade of videos of white woman calling police on black people living and doing ordinary every day things. Think Permit Patty or BBQ Becky.

It happened to Corey Lewis Sunday in Cobb County, Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Corey Lewis Was Taking Care of Two Kids. They’re White. He’s Black. A White Woman Saw Them Together & Decided to Follow Them & Call Police

“This lady from Walmart harassed, followed, & called the cops on me. ALL because I’m black and have 2 white kids with me.”

Corey Lewis was babysitting his friends’ kids Sunday. They went to Walmart and ate at the Subway there. A white woman begins to follow him as he and the kids leave. Lewis said she asked to “see the little girl I’m with to ask if she knows who I am.”

“All because I got two kids in the backseat that do not look like me she took it upon herself to take my plate down and call the police. It’s crazy. It’s 2018 and this is what I gotta deal with. I can’t go out with two kids that do not look like me and without something being weird,” Lewis says during the video. “She is still not moving! She is harassing me because I have two kids that do not look like me.”

Lewis explained that he was in the parking lot of a Cobb County, Georgia parking lot when the woman stopped him to ask if she could speak to the kids to see if they were alright. He was stunned. He said no she could not come speak to them. She said she would call the police. Lewis left the parking lot and drove to a nearby gas station.

2. The Woman, Who Has Not Yet Been Identified, Followed Lewis to the Gas Station. Then She followed Him Home

While on Facebook Live, Lewis said that after the gas station, she followed him to his home.

Lewis was incredulous but stays calm and composed as he documents what is taking place so as not to stress the kids. The video shows the woman parked a few doors down from his home. He’s stunned.

“She’s got these little kids sacred,” Lewis says in the video. The girl can be seen chewing on her nails and both kids frequently look out the back window as she follows them. They both appear anxious. Once at his house, still at once amazed and dismayed, the police rolled up.

A dark-colored police cruiser comes down the block.

3. The Woman Had Indeed Called the Police

“What’s up, man,” the police officer asks Lewis.

“I’m being followed and harassed, that’s what’s up,” Lewis responds.

“Please explain to the officer who Mr. Lewis is, please,” Lewis tells the kids, the girl is 10, her brother, 6, as the cop asks them to get out of the car.

The girl explains that Lewis has a youth center and he’s babysitting them; took them to the store, out to eat and then, on the way home, were followed, the girl says. The cop says he’s just making sure they’re alright. At one point he does a face palm.

After being questioned, the kids called their parents.

4. Parents David Parker & Dana Mango Were in Disbelief

The kids’ parents, Parker and Mango told local media they too were stunned.

“I said are you saying that because there’s an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned and he said I’m sorry ma’am that’s exactly what I’m saying,” Mango told Atlanta’s CBS46 news.

They asked him to babysit weeks before. David Parker said Lewis was harassed and stalked. He told Atlanta news, “”B-W-B which I guess is the new thing, babysitting while black.”

The couple told the local CBS affiliate they were dubious about her intent since the kids didn’t appear in any kind of danger.

5. Lewis Has a Youth Mentoring Program Called “Inspired by Lewis” & the Couple’s Kids Attend

Described as a “community-based youth mentoring program geared towards the development of social skills, etiquette, and character development,” Lewis’ program provides after-school care while providing mentoring, and skills training to include character development, anger management and social skills.

“Inspired by Lewis” Facebook page is filled with images of kids doing cool stuff. Here’s a picture taken the day before the incident.

